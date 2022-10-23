Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $814,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Insider Activity

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

