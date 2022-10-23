Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $332.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.04.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

