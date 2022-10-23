Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 8,199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

