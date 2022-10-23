Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

