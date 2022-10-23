National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hess were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

