National Bank of Canada FI Has $324,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 714,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after purchasing an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $13,987,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

SEE opened at $46.86 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

