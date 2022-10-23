National Bank of Canada FI Has $366,000 Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 57,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 192.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 53,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.79. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

