National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

