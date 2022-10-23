National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACI opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.