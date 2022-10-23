NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 515.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

