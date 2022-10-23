NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

