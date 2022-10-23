Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $14.88 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 40,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 119,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $122.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

