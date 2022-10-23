Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,098,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after buying an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 857,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 893,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.