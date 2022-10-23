Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 236.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 161,832 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,711 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

