Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nutanix by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $26.87 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

