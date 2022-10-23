NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $6,962,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $4,910,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 21.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other NV5 Global news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.58 and a 1-year high of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

