NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.78.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

