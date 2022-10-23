Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.35 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

