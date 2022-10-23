OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in OSI Systems by 20.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

