Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

