Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

