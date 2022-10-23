Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 995.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $978.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

