Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

