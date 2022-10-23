Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.