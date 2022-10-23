PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after purchasing an additional 329,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,775,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

