Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

