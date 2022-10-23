Raymond James Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $345.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $480.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.14.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $228.52 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

