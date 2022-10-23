Richelieu Gestion PLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

