Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

