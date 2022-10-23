Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Roku by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku by 7.5% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $333.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

