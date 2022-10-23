Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.76 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

