Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 257,814 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 257,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 593,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after buying an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $32.09 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $9,578,443.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,693.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,035 shares of company stock worth $39,655,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

