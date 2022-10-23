Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,792 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BERY opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

