Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

