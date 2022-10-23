Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $79,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $175.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $196.03.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

