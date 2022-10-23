Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $48.04 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

