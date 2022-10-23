Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 146.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 219,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 304,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,452 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 88.6% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 330,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $989.87 million, a P/E ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

