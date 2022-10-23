Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.