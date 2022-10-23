Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after purchasing an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

