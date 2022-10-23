Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

TXRH opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

