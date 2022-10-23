Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

