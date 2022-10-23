Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,227 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

