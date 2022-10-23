Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 326.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 845,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 94,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 3.1 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $135.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

