Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 28.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $227.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 454.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

