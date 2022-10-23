Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $265,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 124.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 154,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 86,036 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $146,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo by 13.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

MASI opened at $135.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

