Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,858 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $69.33 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

