Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VNTR opened at $0.76 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Venator Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.