Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,799. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $101.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

