Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.47 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,398 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

