Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.52 Million Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,707,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,017,000 after buying an additional 633,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 566,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 83,395 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

